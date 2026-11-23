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The Brief Florida State has named Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann its new head football coach. Schumann brings nearly 20 years of experience at Alabama and Georgia, along with six national championships. He inherits a Seminoles program looking to return to national championship contention.



Florida State has named Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann its new head football coach, the university announced Monday. The Seminoles are turning to a longtime assistant with experience under two of college football's most successful coaches.

Championship experience

The backstory:

Schumann spent nearly 20 years on the coaching staffs at Alabama and Georgia, contributing to six national championships, eight conference titles and seven College Football Playoff appearances. He helped develop 13 first-team All-Americans and 37 NFL Draft picks, including 12 first-round selections.

The 36-year-old spent the 2023–26 seasons as Georgia's defensive coordinator after three seasons as co-defensive coordinator. He coached the Bulldogs' inside linebackers for all 11 seasons, developing three Butkus Award winners. Schumann previously spent eight seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban before joining Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia.

During his five seasons as Georgia's primary defensive play caller, the Bulldogs allowed an average of 16.5 points and 297.4 total yards per game. His defenses recorded 87 takeaways, 380 tackles for loss and 156 sacks. Georgia won national championships in 2021 and 2022, including a perfect 15-0 season in 2022.

NFL talent development

Schumann helped develop several first-round NFL Draft picks, including Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall selection in 2022, along with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Roquan Smith, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Georgia set an NFL Draft record in 2022 when five defensive players were selected in the first round.

Schumann's vision

Florida State President Richard McCullough and athletic director Jeff Purinton praised Schumann's leadership, player development and recruiting abilities. Purinton said he has known Schumann since 2008 and has watched his growth as a coach.

"Being named the head coach at Florida State is an incredible honor and responsibility," Schumann said. "We are going to build a program that meets the championship expectation at Florida State through hard work, high standards and a commitment to each other."

Family ties to Florida State

Dig deeper:

Schumann's hire brings him to a university with deep family connections. His grandfather, Jack Haskin, founded Florida State's Flying High Circus and served as an assistant coach during the Seminoles' inaugural football season in 1947. His mother earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Florida State, while his father played football at Alabama and later coached at the college level.

Schumann earned bachelor's and master's degrees in sport management from Alabama in 2011 and 2013, respectively. He and his wife, Lauren, have two sons, Bryson and Warner, and a daughter, Whitley.