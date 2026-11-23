The Brief A suspected sinkhole opened in a Brevard County homeowner's backyard following days of heavy rain and flooding along Florida's east coast, nearly swallowing her small dog. The hole is actively expanding , spreading into two neighboring yards and moving within roughly 12 feet of the back of the homeowner's house. The homeowner is struggling to get assistance , as her homeowner's insurance will not cover the damage and officials have advised her not to fill the hole until a formal assessment can be completed.



A Brevard County woman is dealing with an expanding ground collapse in her backyard after days of heavy rain and flooding along Florida's east coast.

What we know:

After consecutive days of rain flooded parts of Florida’s east coast, Barefoot Bay resident Kimberly Sluis discovered a massive hole in her backyard on Thursday night.

She was alerted to the hazard when she heard her small dog, Nutmeg, squealing outside and managed to slide across the mud to rescue the pet just before it fell in. Following the discovery, Sluis called 911, and Brevard County deputies responded to tape off the area.

Since then, the hole has continued to collapse outward, now encroaching on the yards of two neighbors and sitting approximately 12 feet from the back of Sluis's home. In addition to the exterior hazard, rising floodwaters have damaged the subfloor inside her house, forcing her to lay down plywood over sections where the flooring gave way.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the collapse is a geological sinkhole or another type of ground failure caused by the recent flooding.

Sluis said she has contacted several agencies and organizations seeking help but has struggled to get clear answers about who will assess the property and oversee repairs.

What they're saying:

Her homeowners insurance policy does not cover the damage, leaving her concerned about the potential repair costs and the possibility that additional rain could make the situation worse.

"Everybody seems to be passing the puck to somebody else, so it's been very frustrating to get anybody to give me a straight answer," Sluis said.

Sluis said she is also worried about the hole expanding closer to her home if more rain falls.

What you can do:

Based on the guidance Sluis received from a geological sinkhole helpline, property owners dealing with a suspected sinkhole or severe ground collapse should hold off on filling in the hole until a professional can conduct a closer inspection of the site. Additionally, if a sudden collapse poses an immediate safety hazard, residents should contact 911 so local authorities can secure and tape off the perimeter.