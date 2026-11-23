Suspected sinkhole opens in Barefoot Bay backyard after days of Florida flooding
BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. - A Brevard County woman is dealing with an expanding ground collapse in her backyard after days of heavy rain and flooding along Florida's east coast.
What we know:
After consecutive days of rain flooded parts of Florida’s east coast, Barefoot Bay resident Kimberly Sluis discovered a massive hole in her backyard on Thursday night.
She was alerted to the hazard when she heard her small dog, Nutmeg, squealing outside and managed to slide across the mud to rescue the pet just before it fell in. Following the discovery, Sluis called 911, and Brevard County deputies responded to tape off the area.
Since then, the hole has continued to collapse outward, now encroaching on the yards of two neighbors and sitting approximately 12 feet from the back of Sluis's home. In addition to the exterior hazard, rising floodwaters have damaged the subfloor inside her house, forcing her to lay down plywood over sections where the flooring gave way.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether the collapse is a geological sinkhole or another type of ground failure caused by the recent flooding.
Sluis said she has contacted several agencies and organizations seeking help but has struggled to get clear answers about who will assess the property and oversee repairs.
What they're saying:
Her homeowners insurance policy does not cover the damage, leaving her concerned about the potential repair costs and the possibility that additional rain could make the situation worse.
"Everybody seems to be passing the puck to somebody else, so it's been very frustrating to get anybody to give me a straight answer," Sluis said.
Sluis said she is also worried about the hole expanding closer to her home if more rain falls.
What you can do:
Based on the guidance Sluis received from a geological sinkhole helpline, property owners dealing with a suspected sinkhole or severe ground collapse should hold off on filling in the hole until a professional can conduct a closer inspection of the site. Additionally, if a sudden collapse poses an immediate safety hazard, residents should contact 911 so local authorities can secure and tape off the perimeter.
The Source: This story was reported by Amanda McKenzie for FOX 35 News from Barefoot Bay, Florida. All of the information and firsthand accounts in the report came directly from interviews with Barefoot Bay homeowner Kimberly Sluis, who recounted the Thursday night incident with her dog Nutmeg, detailed the interior flood damage to her home's subfloor, and shared the updates she received from her homeowner's insurance provider, Brevard County deputies, and a geological sinkhole helpline.