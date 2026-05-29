Orlando weather: Days of heavy rain expected for Central Florida

A very warm and muggy start to our Friday is underway across Central Florida ahead of what will be a very seasonable and Florida-like day as a whole.

Afternoon highs will be near normal, climbing into the low 90s inland and into the upper 80s along the coast.

By noon, isolated showers and downpours will begin to pop up. By 3 p.m., these storms will continue to blossom and develop.

Storm chances will peak at around a 70% chance during the mid and late afternoon hours. Pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible at times.

By midnight, any lingering showers or storms will fade or depart.

Even though we'll be dry overnight, it will stay quite humid. Temperatures will dip down into the mid 70s for morning lows.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Daily afternoon showers

For the weekend, this pattern of daily afternoon downpours and storms will persist.

While coverage won't be quite as widespread, heavy scattered rain and storms are still on the way at a 60% to 70% chance for Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Temperatures will be near or just below normal, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

More rain and thunderstorms likely next week

For next week, a weak front is expected to stall over Central Florida. While we're still eyeing exactly where the front stalls, high moisture levels across the region mean rain and thunderstorms are likely through the middle of the week.

There is a 50% to 70% chance of rain each day, with storms most likely to develop in the afternoon.

Lightning and heavy downpours will be the main threats. While most areas will see around roughly an inch of total rainfall next week, the stalling front means some neighborhoods could experience much higher amounts.

Because of the rain we've already seen and will see over the weekend, any spots that see repeated heavy downpours may cause isolated areas of flooding.

Temperatures will start near normal early in the week, dropping to slightly below average by mid-week as the front settles over the area.