'Colton's initiative': Mom of Florida teen who died in e-scooter crash advocates for ban

The Brief After the tragic death of 13-year-old Colton Remsburg, his mother, Ashley LaChance, is aggressively pushing local lawmakers to enact a total ban on e-bikes and e-scooters for children aged 14 and under. Her advocacy comes as the Orange County Sheriff’s Office finalizes a strict new traffic ordinance that would allow deputies to issue heavy fines and fully impound motorized devices. Highlighting the urgency, local first responders noted they have already responded to 41 injuries and 144 total micromobility incidents—including dangerous battery-related fires—since December.



Bouquets of colorful flowers are piled tightly together along the shoulder of Moss Park Road in Orlando—a somber, growing roadside memorial dedicated to 13-year-old Colton Remsburg.

The Innovation Middle School student tragically lost his life last week after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his e-scooter. Now, his mother, Ashley LaChance, says she feels a profound duty to speak out so that her son’s sudden death can become a catalyst for real, permanent change in Central Florida.

LaChance is aggressively pushing local lawmakers for a total ban on e-bikes and e-scooters for children aged 14 and under.

"So if they’re not banned, what are we going to do to step up and make sure these kids are safe on our roadways?" Lachance told FOX 35. "That’s writing tickets. Don’t let up. Keep writing tickets."

Colton Remsburg, 13, died after crashing into a pickup truck on May 10. (Source: GoFundMe) Expand

Orange County panel finalizing new traffic ordinance

What we know:

The push for stricter rules comes as law enforcement officials admit the micromobility trend has outpaced current laws.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently finalizing a draft for a brand-new e-bike ordinance. If passed, it would grant deputies the authority to issue county citations to riders, operating similarly to parking tickets.

Sergeant Greg Rittger, who sits on the drafting panel, warned that many high-speed motorized devices are easily purchased right off the showroom floors of local motorcycle dealerships without parents realizing the legal risks.

"They are not legal to be ridden on sidewalks or the roadway without a driver's license, without tags, things like that," Sgt. Rittger explained. "But unfortunately, a lot of students in our school system, especially high schools, have these. They’re capable of doing 45 to 50 miles per hour. That’s pretty fast without a license."

To curb the behavior, the Sheriff’s Office confirms they are actively discussing a proposal that would allow deputies to fully impound e-bikes and e-scooters if the rules are repeatedly ignored.

Orange County considers changing its ebike policy after the death of Colton Remsburg, 13.

A mother's message to parents

LaChance has no patience for parents who might push back against stricter police enforcement or fines.

"If parents are giving backlash, I can take out my phone right now and show you a picture of me laying next to my deceased son overnight," LaChance said. "They’re going to complain about an $80 ticket? Do they want their kid here or do they not? And if they’re complaining about a ticket—then why are you sending them off on a scooter? Or an e-bike? Take it away. It’s that black and white."

Watch: Teen's mom shares story on Good Day Orlando

The danger of improper gear

Local first responders echo the family's concerns, noting that the volume of accidents is a compounding issue. The Orange County Fire Department tracks micromobility incidents closely and warns that the dangers extend far beyond traffic collisions.

"From December 1st until today, we had 41 incidents that involved injuries in Orange County Fire Rescue response," said Division Chief William Farhat. "We’ve had 144 incidents altogether, and those are involving fires."

Farhat warned riders not to abuse the vehicles, noting that kids jumping up and down on the battery-operated decks can easily crack the battery casing, causing sudden, volatile lithium-ion fires.

Furthermore, first responders stress that standard bicycle helmets are often completely insufficient to protect a child's head during a high-speed e-bike crash, urging parents to look into heavier protective headgear rated for motorized speeds. Lachance admitted that getting Colton to wear his helmet was a constant, daily battle.

What's next:

Once the Orange County Sheriff's Office finishes drafting the official safety ordinance, the proposal will head directly to the Orange County Board of County Commissioners for a formal vote.

For LaChance, the upcoming political fight is a deeply personal mission to cement her son's legacy.

"I want this to be Colton’s initiative," LaChance said. "This is what he would want."