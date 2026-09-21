Orlando weather: Daily downpours expected for Central Florida this week

The Brief Scattered afternoon and evening showers are expected for Central Florida through at least Wednesday. The downpours will likely take place between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will stay warm and humid through Wednesday as highs will remain near 90 degrees.



A 50 to 60% chance of scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms are on the way for today until at least Wednesday.

The timing will be very typical for a late-summer setup, with a few downpours bubbling up at around midday, and highest chances taking place between 2 to 9 p.m.

A few storms could be strong, with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and isolated pockets of gusty winds being the main impacts before storms gradually fade after sunset.

Late-week changes

It will stay warm and humid today through Wednesday as highs will remain near 90 degrees and feels-like temperatures reach the low 100s.

A cool front will attempt to make it into Central Florida Thursday. This will help bring temperatures down into the mid 80s for highs, low 70s for morning lows, along with more comfortable humidity levels just in time for the weekend.

Tracking the tropics

What: Tropical Depression Six has officially strengthened into Tropical Storm Fay, becoming the sixth named storm of the Atlantic season. Fay currently has maximum sustained winds near 45 mph. It may see brief, minor additional strengthening over the next 24 hours before moving into an increasingly hostile environment that will lead to gradual weakening.

Where: Located in the northeastern Atlantic, southwest of the Azores. It is currently tracking south-southeast at a crawling pace around 2 mph.

Development potential: Fay is feeling the effects of strong wind shear and has already hit its peak and won't reach hurricane strength. It will weaken into a tropical depression sometime late tomorrow night or early Thursday morning. From there, it will continue to weaken into a remnant low pressure before it fades in the open Atlantic.

Impacts: None to land. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect, as the storm will remain out over open water throughout its lifespan.

Any impact to Florida?: No threat whatsoever to Florida or the U.S. mainland. Fay is thousands of miles away in the remote North Atlantic and will stay far to our east.

No Tropical Activity expected over the next 7 days.