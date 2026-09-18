Florida teen hospitalized with broken back after Palm Bay crash

The Brief A Palm Bay teenager suffered a broken back and underwent emergency stomach surgery after a reckless driver crashed into her family. The violent crash happened near St. Johns Heritage Parkway, a corridor where residents have warned officials about dangerous traffic conditions for years. Police cited the driver for reckless driving while local families continue pleading with drivers to slow down on the crowded single-lane road.



A Florida teenager is recovering from a broken back after an alleged reckless driver lost control and plowed into her family's vehicle in Brevard County last weekend.

Mom, 18-year-old daughter hurt in crash in Palm Bay

What we know:

Christina Jeffrey said she was driving with her youngest daughter off St. Johns Heritage Parkway at Pace when a black truck fishtailed, lost control and crashed into them last Saturday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Florida teenager is recovering from a broken back after an alleged reckless driver lost control and plowed into her family's vehicle near St. Johns Heritage Parkway in Palm Bay last weekend.

The impact crushed their car and destroyed a nearby fence, leaving 18-year-old Brianna Jeffrey in the hospital with a broken back and emergency stomach surgery.

Surgeons installed eight screws and two rods in Brianna's back to stabilize the fracture, but her family expects her to move out of the ICU soon.

Driver cited for reckless driving

Palm Bay police officers cited the driver who caused the violent collision for reckless driving, according to a spokesperson.

Residents, parents pushing for traffic upgrades

Local perspective:

Jeffrey said she and other parents have pushed Palm Bay officials to make changes to St. Johns Heritage Parkway for years, citing the recent opening of neighborhoods and businesses, leading to an increase in traffic.

What they're saying:

"She's 18 years old. She's so young and she's got her whole life ahead of her," Jeffrey said. "They just keep adding more homes and more businesses and the road just can't handle the traffic and the population coming to this area."

What we don't know:

Police did not name the driver who was cited. No criminal charges have been filed.

What's next:

Brianna and her mom both have a long road to recovery and will be out of work for an extended period of time. The family is fundraising to keep up with expenses following the crash. You can read more about that here.