3 arrested after alleged attempt to hide wanted fugitive, deputies say

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The Brief Deputies went to a Ballenger Lane residence looking for Jeremiah Myke, who had a felony warrant for criminal mischief over $1,000. Officials say Julianna Colon and Crystelle Colon told them Myke was not at the home. Deputies later saw Myke leave the residence with Julianna Colon and stopped their vehicle. All three were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.



Three people were arrested after Flagler County deputies said two women lied about the whereabouts of a wanted man during a fugitive warrant service.

What we know:

According to officials, deputies went to a Ballenger Lane residence on Sept. 17 looking for 20-year-old Jeremiah Myke, who had a felony warrant for criminal mischief over $1,000.

Deputies said Julianna Colon, 18, and Crystelle Colon, 23, told them Myke was not at the home. Deputies later saw Myke leave the residence with Julianna Colon and stopped their vehicle.

Reports suggest that Myke was arrested on his warrant. The sheriff’s office said both women were also arrested for obstruction without violence after allegedly lying to deputies about Myke being inside the home.

What's next:

All three were taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. Myke was being held on a $5,000 bond, while both women were released on $500 bonds.