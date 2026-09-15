Central Florida residents can get $21 tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

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The Brief Residents of select Central Florida counties can get discounted admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for a limited time. KSC is running its Mercury Offer, which lets residents get one-day admission for $21 ($16 for children) on select dates. Residents of Seminole and Volusia counties can get the deal Sept. 14-20; residents of Orange and Osceola counties can get it Sept. 21-27.



Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering discounted admission to some Central Florida residents for a limited time.

The attraction is offering one-day admission for $21 ($16 for children ages 3-11) on select dates as part of its Mercury Offer.

A one-day ticket typically costs $77 for adults and $67 for children.

What is the Mercury Offer?

Residents of Seminole and Volusia counties can get the reduced rate from through Sept. 20.

Residents of Orange and Osceola counties can get it the following week Sept. 21-27.

Tickets must be purchased at the Kennedy Space Center Will Call or at the information areas on the day of visit.

Proof of residency, such as a driver's license or utility bill, is required to get the discounted tickets.

For the Mercury Offer, the visitor complex is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable items to donate.

Kids can get free admission this month

Kennedy Space Center also has a deal that lets kids get in for free.

Through the end of the month, kids can get complimentary one-day admission with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Kennedy Space Center exhibits

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex features exhibits and displays that showcase the history and future of NASA's space program.

Some of the exhibits include the Space Shuttle Atlantis, the Rocket Garden, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex and the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame.