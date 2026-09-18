Florida mom intentionally overdosed autistic adult sons in attempt to kill them, deputies say

The Brief A Florida mom is accused of attempting to kill her two adult sons, who both have been diagnosed with severe cases of autism, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Marilyn Therrell allegedly admitted to giving her sons medication, causing them to overdose. She then took the same medication. On Sept. 8, deputies responded to their home and found all three suffering from suspected overdoses. All three were rushed to the hospital. Therrell has been booked into jail under suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.



If you or someone you know if suffering from a mental health crisis or other issue, resources are available. Call or text 998 to reach someone at the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

A 68-year-old Florida woman was arrested after investigators allege she purposely overdosed her two severely autistic sons with medication in an effort to kill them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Mom facing first-degree attempted murder charges

What we know:

Marilyn Elise Therrell has been arrested and booked into jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

She's accused of intentionally overdosing her two sons, who reportedly have severe autism, on medication in an effort to kill them, before attempting to take her life, officials said.

Deputies respond to overdose call at home

Timeline:

On Sept. 8, deputies responded to a home on Indian Ridge Trail South in Kissimmee after receiving a 911 call about a possible overdose.

Deputies found Therrell and her two adult sons, aged 30 and 32, inside the home showing signs of an apparent drug overdose, OCSO said in a news release. All three were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

On Sept. 17, detectives interviewed Therrell, who reportedly admitted to the allegations.

Possible motive?

The backstory:

Therrell reportedly told detectives that her husband died last year and, since then, it has become more difficult to care for both of her sons, OCSO said.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said all three are expected to survive. The two men remain hospitalized, the spokesperson said. Once they're able to be released, they'll be placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families' Adult Protective Services.