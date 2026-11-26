The Brief A few lingering sprinkles are expected for Thanksgiving morning, followed by drier conditions and increasing sunshine. The wind will move in this afternoon, with west wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. All five monitored points along the St. Johns River remain in Major Flood Stage.



A reinforcing cold front is moving through Central Florida this morning, producing a few lingering light showers around metro Orlando and from Melbourne northward.

Cooler, drier air moves in

What to expect:

Clouds will gradually break up as drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s across Central Florida today.

The biggest noticeable change this afternoon will be the wind. West winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph. Keep this in mind if you’re hosting Thanksgiving outdoors, especially with tents, decorations or inflatable displays.

Temperatures will fall quickly this evening as winds relax and cooler, drier air settles in.

Black Friday and the weekend

We’re finally getting a much-needed break from the rain. High pressure will build across Florida, bringing near-zero rain chances both Friday and Saturday.

Black Friday shoppers should dress warmly, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will generally range from the low 60s to low 70s, with plenty of sunshine and a noticeable drop in humidity.

Friday will still be somewhat breezy, but winds will become considerably lighter Saturday as high pressure settles directly overhead. Saturday looks particularly nice for outdoor plans.

St. Johns River Flooding

Despite the improving weather, the flood emergency along the St. Johns River continues.

All five monitored river forecast points remain in Major Flood Stage:

Cocoa

Geneva

Sanford

DeLand

Astor

Flood warnings along the Saint Johns River basin and its lakes remain in effect, and prolonged flooding impacts are expected for communities along the river.

We are still watching how Wednesday’s rainfall works its way through the river basin. Additional rises cannot be ruled out, even during the upcoming stretch of dry weather.

It’s important to remind that an end to the rain does not necessarily mean an immediate improvement in river flooding. Water will continue draining into the St. Johns from surrounding areas, and another round of rain is forecast early next week.

Beach and boating conditions

Thanksgiving is not a good day to venture into the ocean.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through 11 AM, with minor coastal flooding possible around this morning’s high tide due to high astronomical tides. Rough surf and a high risk of rip currents will also continue today.

Offshore seas will range from 5 to 9 feet, with occasional wind gusts near 40 mph over the Atlantic waters.

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for all local Atlantic waters through 7 PM, continuing offshore into Friday afternoon.

Beach and boating conditions should gradually improve Friday and Saturday as winds diminish, seas subside and the influence of elevated astronomical tides decreases.

Another round of rain

Looking ahead:

Our dry stretch will be relatively brief as another slow-moving frontal system approaches Florida.

Moisture returns Sunday with a few isolated showers, followed by increasing rain coverage Monday.

Of interest is the potential development of another area of low pressure in the Gulf on Tuesday. This system could track across the Florida, bringing more widespread rain and potentially a few thunderstorms.

Tuesday afternoon currently looks like the wettest period, with rain chances ranging from 50 to 70 percent.

Confidence remains low regarding thunderstorm intensity and potential rainfall totals. Given the saturated ground and ongoing major river flooding, we’ll be paying particularly close attention to how this system develops over the holiday weekend.

Drier conditions are expected to return Wednesday as the front moves south of Central Florida.