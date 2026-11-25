The Brief Rising St. Johns River waters are flooding homes, streets and neighborhoods across Seminole and Volusia counties. More than 500 Seminole County homes are affected, with some residents relying on canoes to get around. Officials urge residents to document damage as homeowners brace for more flooding and await potential federal assistance.



Water continues to rise along the St. Johns River, threatening homes and flooding streets across Seminole County.

Several roads are completely submerged, including areas near downtown Sanford and Lake Monroe, where floodwaters have spread into parking lots and surrounding neighborhoods.

Floodwaters isolate Sanford neighborhoods

Local perspective:

In Sanford, Missouri Avenue is the only access road for Cindy and Tom Haller's neighborhood. The couple said water had reached waist-deep levels, making it impossible for vehicles to get through.

The Hallers moved their cars to higher ground Thursday as water continued to rise.

Their home is now underwater, forcing them to use a canoe to travel between their neighborhood and their parked vehicles about three blocks away.

Across town, Mike Coppolino said flooding has made it difficult to access his mother's apartment complex near Lake Monroe. He estimated water was at least 6 inches deep in some areas.

Seminole County Emergency Management officials say more than 500 homes across the county have been affected.

Officials are urging residents to document damage by taking photographs, even if floodwaters have already entered their homes.

"Take pictures now. You know, even if there is water in your home, take pictures," said Alan Harris with Seminole County Emergency Management.

County officials are also working to secure federal disaster assistance. No federal disaster declaration had been issued for Seminole County at the time of the report.

Rising water raises concerns in Volusia County

Flooding is also worsening in Volusia County, where rising river levels have homeowners worried about how much higher the water could go.

Near Lake Beresford in DeLand, standing water has spread across roads and yards. Some homeowners have placed sandbags outside their properties in an effort to keep water from entering their homes.

One resident said the flooding has continued to expand, with areas that were only partially covered the previous day now holding significantly more water.

She compared the conditions to Hurricane Milton but said the prolonged flooding has been especially difficult because there is no clear end in sight.

"You knew it was stopping. It was a hurricane, and when it was going to," she said. "And this just keeps dragging on and on."

Some homes along the road are facing an increasing threat of flooding. One homeowner told the reporter he has been trying to keep water out but believes it may only be a matter of time before it enters his house.

As river levels continue to rise and rain persists, residents across Seminole and Volusia counties remain concerned about additional flooding and the potential damage to their homes.