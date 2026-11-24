The Brief President Trump approved a major disaster declaration, opening federal aid to flood-affected residents in six Florida counties, including Brevard. Eligible residents may receive help with temporary housing, home repairs and uninsured losses. Meanwhile, Saturn Elementary School in Cocoa is delivering free food, water and supplies to families displaced or isolated by flooding.



President Donald Trump has signed a major disaster declaration for Florida, making federal assistance available to residents and communities affected by historic flooding across the state.

The declaration opens the door to federal funding for homeowners facing uninsured damage and provides assistance for local emergency response and recovery efforts.

Brevard County residents eligible for assistance

Big picture view:

The declaration includes Brevard, Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties.

Federal assistance may help eligible residents cover temporary housing, home repairs and uninsured property losses. Residents are encouraged to document damage with photos and videos and file claims with their insurance companies before applying for FEMA assistance.

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos said he expects the application process to move quickly, with FEMA forms potentially becoming available as soon as Wednesday.

"We should have the FEMA forms online. That’s where you can go fill out those forms to see if you qualify for individual assistance, so there’ll be individual assistance for people who are in need," Rep. Haridopolos said.

Community steps up to help flood victims

Local perspective:

While residents await federal assistance, neighbors and local organizations continue providing support to families affected by flooding.

In Cocoa, Saturn Elementary School organized volunteers to deliver food, water, cleaning supplies, clothing and other essentials to flooded neighborhoods.

Principal Javier Alfonso said the school and its community partners are providing supplies free of charge, including delivering them directly to families who cannot leave their flooded neighborhoods.

Some residents have been reaching volunteers by kayak or boat to collect supplies.

Alfonso said the school plans to continue coordinating relief efforts for as long as families need assistance.