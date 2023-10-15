Orlando weather: Cold front ushers in coolest air of the season to begin week

Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 60 degrees



SUNDAY'S WEATHER



Our cold front has pushed through Central Florida which is ushering in drier and cooler air. Breezy northwest winds will allow temperatures to only warm into the upper 70s to the north of Orlando and low 80s to the south. Skies will become clearer as the day goes on. Low humidity will make for a very pleasant afternoon and evening. Overnight we will feel the difference will many areas falling into the 50s to low 60s under clear skies. Don't forget that jacket out the door tomorrow!









For Monday, the cool air will have a grip on our forecast. Highs are only expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. We could see daily records tied or broken for how cool max temperatures will be!









BEACHES



It will be a breezy, but pleasant day along the coast. Highs will warm to the upper 70s for our northern beaches (Palm Coast, Daytona Beach) to mid 80s from Cocoa Beach and to the south. A moderate rip current risk continues with surf up to 3 feet.









THEME PARKS



A fantastic forecast for the parks today with abundant sunshine and pleasant weather. Highs warm to near 80 with low levels of humidity into the afternoon. Enjoy!









FUTURE WEATHER



Multiple fronts will bring reinforcing shots of cool, dry air into Florida early next week. This will allow temperatures to fall to January-like levels. By Tuesday morning lows will fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s area-wide. We will have Impact Days in effect Monday through Wednesday with exceptionally cool weather in the mornings. Jackets will be needed! In terms of highs, we'll see highs gradually warm this week from the 60s/70s Monday to upper 70s/low 80s by Wednesday. Rain chances hold off until Friday/Saturday with our next system.









TRACKING THE TROPICS



In the tropics, Sean has been downgraded to a tropical depression and is expected to dissipate this weekend. Behind Sean is 94L which is a potent tropical wave that could become our next tropical system in the next few days. Models indicate that this system will continue moving westward and make a close approach to the eastern Caribbean islands. From there, it seems most likely to turn north out to sea, though uncertainty exists. We will continue monitoring this system. The next name would be Tammy.



