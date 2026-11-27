The Brief It's a chilly start to Black Friday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The weather will be dry and cool through the holiday weekend. A warming trend next week will bring temperatures in the 80s by Thursday.



Cooler and significantly drier air has settled across Central Florida behind yesterday’s cold front, making for a chilly start for Black Friday shoppers.

Morning temperatures will generally range from the low to mid 50s, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across northern portions of Lake and Volusia counties.

Expect a mixture of sunshine and passing high clouds today. Despite the increase in upper-level cloud cover, there is very little moisture in the middle levels of the atmosphere, keeping rain out of the forecast.

Afternoon temperatures will remain below average in the mid-60s.

It will still be a little breezy today, but not nearly as windy as Thanksgiving. West winds will average around 10 mph.

Weekend weather

What to expect:

Saturday: High pressure settles directly over Central Florida, providing another day of dry weather, comfortable humidity and considerably lighter winds.

Saturday morning will again be chilly, with afternoon temperatures generally in the 60s. Some high clouds will pass overhead, but no significant rain is expected.

Sunday: As high pressure moves east of Florida, temperatures will begin to moderate, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south.

Overall, the entire holiday weekend looks favorable for anything outdoors, as long as you sport a sweatshirt or light jacket. Holiday decorating and the drive home for those traveling within Central Florida.

St. Johns River flooding

While we’re enjoying a break from the rain, major flooding continues along the St. Johns River.

All five monitored river forecast points remain in Major Flood Stage:

Cocoa

Geneva

Sanford

DeLand

Astor

River flood warnings remain in effect, and prolonged flooding impacts are expected for communities along the river.

Additional rises following this week’s rainfall cannot be ruled out as water continues working its way through the river basin.

The distinction of our coverage is that while the immediate threat of heavy rainfall has subsided, the river flooding remains an ongoing emergency for impacted communities. Several days of dry weather will not necessarily translate into an immediate improvement in water levels.

We’ll also be monitoring the next round of rainfall early next week and its potential impact on the river basin.

Improving coastal & boating conditions

Conditions along the Atlantic waters are gradually improving following several days of elevated seas and strong winds.

Small Craft Advisories for the offshore Volusia and Brevard waters are scheduled to expire at 7 AM this morning.

Nearshore boating conditions will generally improve today with seas of 3 to 5 feet, although seas up to 6 feet will linger over the Gulf Stream, where smaller vessels should continue to exercise caution.

Conditions improve further Saturday and Sunday as high pressure moves overhead. Seas are forecast to subside to around 2 to 3 feet across much of the local Atlantic waters by Sunday.

Another round of rain

Looking ahead:

Another slow-moving cold front will approach Central Florida Monday, with moisture increasing ahead of it.

Monday : Rain chances of 20 to 40 percent, spreading from north to south.

Tuesday : Scattered showers with rain chances of 40 to 60 percent.

Wednesday & Thursday: Trending drier, with a slight chance of coastal showers as winds turn onshore.

A weak area of low pressure is expected to develop along the frontal boundary, helping push the system south of Central Florida by the middle of next week.

At this point, the latest forecast does not highlight a significant heavy rain or severe weather threat. However, given the ongoing river flooding and saturated ground, we’ll continue to watch rainfall projections closely as the system approaches.

Warming up next week

Despite another frontal passage, temperatures will gradually trend warmer next week.

Afternoon highs return to the 70s early in the week, with upper 70s and low 80s possible by Thursday.

Overnight temperatures will also moderate, bringing an end to our current stretch of chilly mornings.