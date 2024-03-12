Orlando weather: Chilly start to the day, but temps expected to reach the 80s across Central Florida

Central Florida is waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s on this Tuesday morning, so be sure to grab a jacket or sweatshirt on the way out the door! Despite the chilly temperatures this morning, afternoon highs will be warming up in a big way.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s across Central Florida this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. If you don't have outdoor plans for the day yet, make some to enjoy this gorgeous day!

The next big story for this week will be the temperatures. Highs will be well into the upper 80s by the end of this week, with even warmer temperatures in store for the weekend! By Sunday, highs could make a run for the low 90s for several of our communities.

As far as rain chances are concerned, a few spotty sprinkles will be possible Wednesday afternoon. Better chances of showers and storms will arrive late Sunday into Monday.