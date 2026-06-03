Orlando weather: Central Florida temperatures drop to low 80s as dry air moves in

The Brief A highly unusual June cold front is pushing through Central Florida, dropping afternoon highs into the low 80s and triggering gusty winds up to 35 mph. The front brought severe thunderstorm warnings to Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard counties, causing coastal downpours that disrupted a SpaceX launch window. While the rain will clear out by Wednesday afternoon to make way for a comfortable, low-humidity week, the National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for the Atlantic coast through June 3.



A rare cold front for this time of year is moving through Central Florida – bringing temperatures down to the low 80s.

The cold front will bring rain along Florida's coast. Five severe thunderstorm warnings were issued between Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties on Tuesday afternoon. FOX 35's Brooks Garner reported a system moving through bringing a downpour on the coast near Mims and Titusville, which delayed a SpaceX Starlink launch Wednesday morning by one hour.

Isolated storms across Central Florida

Morning downpours and a few isolated storms are underway across parts of Central Florida.

While these aren't widespread, they will continue to work southward through the rest of the morning.

The second half of our day will feature much drier weather compared to this morning.

After noon-1 p.m., the majority of the shower activity will have exited or faded. These are associated with a cold front that's pushing south right through Central Florida, which will help to bring big changes to the forecast the rest of the work week.

For today, winds will continue to be gusty with speeds of up to 30 to 35 mph at times. This is as drier and "cooler" air filters into the region. This will help to keep a lid on temperatures, which will only climb into the low 80s this afternoon.

High rip current risk

According to an advisory from the National Weather Service, the Atlantic coast – from Palm Coast to Boca Raton – has a high rip current risk for June 3. With the coastline indicated in red, officials are asking beach goers to exercise safety and know how to identify and how to swim in a rip current.

Garner advised people who choose to enter the water to go up to their knees and swim on a beach with an active lifeguard presence.

Tonight

We'll remain breezy overnight with lingering clouds. Humidity levels and temperatures, however, will be noticeably more comfortable. Plan for lows to dip down into the low and middle 60s tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead

A rare dry air mass will continue to settle into the region tomorrow and into the start of the weekend.

This means lower humidity levels and a much more comfortable feel outdoors. Temperatures tomorrow will stay well below normal, as highs only reach the low 80s tomorrow and mid 80s for Friday.

We'll bounce back into the upper 80s and low 90s for this weekend. As humidity levels build back into the region, so will our rain and storm chances next week.