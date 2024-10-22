Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Breezy conditions and mild temperatures expected

By
Published  October 22, 2024 6:45am EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando forecast: October 22, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. - Weather conditions across the region remain pleasant, with highs reaching the mid-80s and a light breeze throughout the day. 

The previously scrubbed Falcon 9 launch, delayed due to high winds, is set to proceed as scheduled today, with no weather-related disruptions expected.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Oscar poses no threat to the area. The storm is forecast to head toward Bermuda later this week, where it will begin to lose its tropical characteristics.

Looking ahead, meteorologists are monitoring the potential development of a tropical system in the Caribbean around Halloween. 

Tropical Storm Oscar moves towards Bermuda

While the storm’s intensity and track remain uncertain, some models suggest it could impact parts of the U.S. East Coast during the first week of November.