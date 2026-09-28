Orlando weather: Another pleasant day before humidity, storms return to Central Florida

The Brief Temperatures will be slightly warmer than this past weekend. The pleasant weather sticks around Central Florida on Monday, but the heat, humidity and showers return later this week. A high risk of dangerous rip currents still exists at the beaches.



After a morning in the 60s, temperatures will be slightly warmer than the beautiful weather we had over the weekend.

How hot will it get?:

Afternoon highs will climb into the middle and upper 80s, which is near normal for most spots.

Lower humidity levels and dry air will keep us rain free this afternoon, allowing for a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Rough surf

A high risk of dangerous rip currents still exists at the beaches today. Large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet will be possible as well.

Local officials are urging beach goers to stay out of the water to stay safe.

Heat, humidity and storms return

Tuesday still features a mostly dry forecast, before the heat and moisture builds back in steadily through the end of the week.

By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will be back near 90 degrees with scattered afternoon storms making a return as well.

This hot, humid, and more typical rainy-season pattern will last into next weekend.

Tracking the tropics

Fay is now a Tropical Depression and will continue to meander and weaken out in the open Atlantic.

There are no threats to Florida or the U.S.

An area of interest in the Central Atlantic has a medium 50% chance of development over the next two days and a medium 60% chance of development over the next seven days.

A tropical depression is possible over the next few days as it moves east, away from the U.S.