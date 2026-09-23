Why a 1963 lease is holding back the Titusville marina: ‘Prime piece of real estate’

The Brief Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors is pushing to update a 1963 state lease restricting development at the city marina. Local leadership envisions transforming the marina into a mixed-use destination modeled after Cocoa Village, featuring parks, shops, and community attractions. Any updates to the 60-year-old agreement require state approval, with a public community meeting planned in the coming months.



Leaders in Titusville have big plans for their marina, but a 60-year-old state agreement is limiting their options.

The backstory:

A state lease signed in 1963 currently restricts how Titusville can develop its marina district near Sand Point Park.

Mayor Andrew Connors said the old agreement is preventing the city from making major updates and developments to the park, which he would like to flip into a year-round destination for those who live in Titusville and for those who visit.

What is Titusville's marine missing?

Connors said he was inspired by what Cocoa Village has built.

All options are on the table: Boat slips, dolphin tours, sunset tours, more restaurants, shops, bars, and activities for the family, like miniature golf or a Ferris wheel.

What they're saying:

"It’s a prime piece of real estate in our community that I think more people need to visit, and we need to give them a reason to visit by allowing this to happen," he said.

Jason Oelke would visit an updated marina district for the "small town atmosphere, the shops everywhere, the bars."

Timeline:

There is no timeline.

Mayor Connors said he hoped to get a meeting with the Governor's Office to discuss the lease agreement signed decades ago. He also wants to hold community meetings over the next several months to gather ideas and input.