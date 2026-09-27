Officials search for missing swimmer in Brevard County, deputies say

Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for a man who went missing Sunday morning, according to deputies.

The search began around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach after officials received a call that a man went underwater and did not resurface, according to deputies.

Deputies said the man is in his 50s and was on a boogie board at the time of the incident.

Brevard officials are continuing their search for the man as of 3:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.