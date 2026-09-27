Officials search for missing swimmer in Brevard County, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are conducting a search for a man who went missing Sunday morning, according to deputies.
The search began around 9:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Highway A1A in Melbourne Beach after officials received a call that a man went underwater and did not resurface, according to deputies.
Deputies said the man is in his 50s and was on a boogie board at the time of the incident.
Brevard officials are continuing their search for the man as of 3:15 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.