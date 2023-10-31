Orlando weather: A look at the Halloween forecast across Central Florida

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Happy Halloween! We have a not-so-spooky forecast for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures through the Orlando metro around 6pm will be near 80 degrees, and eventually dropping into the 70s by 9pm. Enjoy the dry weather this evening.

BEACHES:

We have mostly sunny Halloween along our east coast. Forecast highs will reach the low-80s with dry weather. A moderate rip current risk is expected at all beaches. Surf will be in the 2-4' range. We also have a high UV Index, so don't forget sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

Lovely weather is on tap at the theme parks on this Halloween. Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Keep your hat and sunglasses handy, and don't forget your costume!

OUTLOOK:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a front that will sweep across the state bringing and increase in winds and a dip in temperatures. Forecast highs reach the low-70s on Wednesday in Orlando. Wake-up temperatures Thursday morning will be the coolest this week, reaching the upper-50s in Orlando and some 40s in the northern viewing area. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20+ mph through the end of the week.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a feature in the Caribbean with a high chance for development within the next 7 days.

The area of disturbed weather will move west and could become a tropical depression late this week. Heavy rain will be likely in Central America toward the end of the week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest tropical updates.

