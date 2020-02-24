Orlando vying to be 2026 FIFA World Cup host city with launch of new website

article

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission has launched a new website in hopes of luring one of the biggest sporting events in the world to the City Beautiful.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been awarded to the united bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It marks the first time three nations have been selected to co-host a FIFA World Cup and it will be the largest tournament in history with an expanded 48-team format. FIFA will select up to 16 cities from the current 23 host city candidates.

The commission is also rolling out a video showing what makes Orlando a premier soccer destination.

"We're going to have to talk about infrastructure and facilities, we'll find out what our responsibilities are going to be in 2020 or 2021, but we would love to host matches," said Jason Siegel with the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

If Orlando makes the final cut, the commission estimates that the World Cup would bring $500-$800 million to the area

This wouldn't be the first time Orlando has been a host city. O-town hosted games the last time the world cup was in the united states in 1994. Officials say they're up to the challenge this time.

Host cities are expected to be announced later this year or early next year. Read more at Orlando2026.com.