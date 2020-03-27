Orlando Virtual Job Fair begins Friday

article

A virtual job fair is being held on Friday to help those who need employment in Central Florida.

Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair begins March 27 and runs through April 3. Hosted by OrlandoJobs.com, there will be a number of employers who are currently hiring in Orlando during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When Disney World and Universal Orlando reopens, so does Central Florida and the rest of the world,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “In the meantime, many in Central Florida need to work, and thankfully, we have found employers looking to hire.”

The job fair will be a one-stop shop for job seekers to find and apply at different companies.

Employers include Orlando Health, HCA Healthcare, Publix, Amazon, Spectrum, Charter Schools USA, Valet Living, and many more.

“Healthcare is obviously hiring, but it is not just nurses and doctors; they have jobs in food service, janitorial, transportation, human resources, and more,” Lear said.

There will also be resources available for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis, including free online training, financial assistance, veteran resources and food assistance.

“We do know one thing, and that is COVID-19 will pass, and employers will hire again. No one knows when or how, but while many employers are putting positions on hold, some are actually using this time to build their talent pipelines. For job seekers, my best advice is to stay active and submit accurate, complete applications to jobs you find (that match your skills) even if the company is not currently hiring."

You can attend the job fair by going to www.OrlandoJobs.com.