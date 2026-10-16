Florida woman accused of ramming her Jeep into man's truck, then punching him in face unprovoked, deputies say

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The Brief A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly ramming her Jeep into someone's truck and then punching the driver in the face while he was still inside his vehicle, officials said. Michelle Lovejoy was arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and burglary.



A Florida woman has been arrested, accused of intentionally driving her Jeep into someone's truck and then punching them in the face, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Brevard woman arrested after a road rage incident

What we know:

Michelle Lovejoy was arrested by Brevard County deputies on Oct. 13, 2026. Lovejoy was arrested on three charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and burglary with assault, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's office.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man told deputies that after he made a right turn onto Wickham Road, near Sarno Road, a woman in a Jeep, later identified as Lovejoy, drove close to the driver's side of his truck. The man said he slowed down to let her get in front of him. Lovejoy then slammed on her breaks, causing him to swerve into another lane to avoid a collision.

He then merged in front of her, which is when the woman "accelerated at a high rate of speed and intentionally rammed into the rear of his vehicle," the report said. After the crash, authorities said Lovejoy got out of her vehicle, walked to the man's truck, and punched him in the face as he was attempting to open his door.

Authorities said a witness captured the entire incident on video, which was shared with the sheriff's office.

Lovejoy was granted a $35,000 bond and released from jail on Oct. 15, according to online jail records.

Was anyone hurt?

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Lovejoy and the man knew each other nor what circumstances led to the alleged road-rage encounter. It's also unclear if the man was seriously hurt or not after the punch.