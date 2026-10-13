Police: Florida shop owner hit teen with his car following suspected burglary attempt

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The Brief A Florida store owner is accused of following a teenager and intentionally crashing into his e-bike, and then leaving him on the side of the road, police said. The 14-year-old was found by an officer an hour later and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Kavan Vishnubhai Patel was arrested for aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash. He told police that he suspected the teenager may have attempted to break into his store.



The owner of a convenience store and smoke shop in Brevard County is accused of hitting a teenager on an e-bike with his car and leaving him on the side of the road for nearly an hour, before calling 911, according to the West Melbourne Police Department.

Police said the store owner suspected the 14-year-old had damaged the front door of his business. The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Teen on e-bike hit by vehicle, taken to hospital in critical condition

What we know:

Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, 32, was arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash. He owns the Corner Store in Wickham Road.

According to police, Patel said he responded to his store around 4:30 a.m. after receiving an alert regarding a potential burglary. He told police that he saw a male leaving the area on an e-bike.

While officers were searching the area for a potential suspect, an officer found someone lying unresponsive in a ditch around 5:30 a.m., later identified as the 14-year-old. That boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Patel later admitted that he followed the boy and crashed into his e-bike going roughly 30 mph, causing the teen to fall onto the road. Patel then turned around and went back to his business, where he called 911, according to the arrest affidavit.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if the teenager damaged the business's front door, tried to break into the business, or took anything from the business.

What they're saying:

"During his statement, Patel acknowledged that he knew he should have contacted law enforcement rather than striking the male with his vehicle. Paul further indicated that he was angry at the time of the incident," police said in the arrest affidavit.