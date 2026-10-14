Florida woman convicted of vehicular homicide in boyfriend’s fatal crash

The Brief A jury found Leigha Mumby guilty of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the crash that killed Daniel Waterman. Prosecutors said Mumby drove more than 90 mph and crashed into a tree after an argument over alleged infidelity. Mumby faces sentencing, with the vehicular homicide conviction carrying a potential prison term of up to 15 years.



A jury has convicted Leigha Mumby of vehicular homicide and reckless driving in a crash that killed her boyfriend, Daniel Waterman, after an argument over alleged infidelity.

Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding Mumby guilty. Waterman initially survived the crash but later died from his injuries after falling into a coma.

Prosecutors say Mumby drove aggressively

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Mumby was arguing with Waterman and accusing him of cheating while she was pregnant with his child. She accelerated to more than 90 mph before crashing the vehicle into a tree, according to the prosecution.

A prosecutor described Mumby as enraged behind the wheel.

"We've got a woman who's enraged and driving in a way that is extremely aggressive because she's extremely angry," the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor added that Mumby was not considering the risks to her unborn child during the confrontation.

"She's not thinking about her unborn child at that moment. She's just extremely angry and reacting that way in the heat of the moment," the prosecutor said.

Defense argues crash was not intentional

The other side:

Mumby’s defense attorneys argued she lost control of the vehicle rather than intentionally causing the crash. They cited vehicle data they said showed she slowed down and made efforts to avoid the collision.

"There’s absolutely zero evidence or reason to believe that she was in a place where she was going to put all of their lives, including hers and that of her unborn child, at risk of serious bodily harm or death," a defense attorney said.

The attorney added: "Her efforts to avoid the crash, as soon as that input gets made, illustrate that she never intended for that to happen."

Prosecutors countered that any last-minute attempt to avoid the collision did not change the actions that led to the crash.

Mumby awaits sentencing

What's next:

The jury sided with the prosecution. Mumby now awaits sentencing by a judge.

The vehicular homicide conviction is a second-degree felony that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years, according to the report.