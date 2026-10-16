Chief: Man fishing when attacked, killed by alligator at Winter Garden park

The Brief A man was attacked and killed by an alligator while fishing at a park in Winter Garden, according to Winter Garden Fire Chief José Gainza. Emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to Dr. Bradford Memorial Park. Chief Gainza said he believes the man was fishing when the attack happened.



Officials said a body has been pulled from the water after a suspected alligator attack at Dr. Bradford Memorial Park in Winter Garden, according to Winter Garden Fire Chief José Gainza.

Man believed to be attacked while fishing

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the park around 5:20 p.m. on Friday after receiving a 911 call about a possible alligator attack. Chief Gainza said crews were attempting to rescue the man from the water, but it was difficult because there were active alligators nearby.

Around 7 p.m. Chief Gainza said the man's body had been recovered from the water. He said crews believed the man was fishing at the park when the attack happened.

Dr. Bradford Memorial Park has direct water access to Lake Apopka, known for having one of the largest American alligator populations in Central Florida, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

What we don't know:

Officials have not released any details about the man. His identity was not immediately known.

It's also unclear if the alligator was found, trapped, or pulled from the water.

Alligators in Florida

Big picture view:

Florida is home to the American alligator, which can live in any body of water, including rivers, streams, lakes, swamps, and marshes, according to the FWC. They can be found in all 67 counties in Florida.

FWC: Alligator bites in Florida

By the numbers:

While alligator attacks against humans are considered to be rare, they can happen. The FWC keeps track of unprovoked alligator backs each year, dating back to 1948.

According to the FWC's data, there have been a total of 500 alligator bites against humans since 1948, of which 32 of them were deadly.

Alligator deaths by year

2025: 13 total bites — 2 deaths, 8 major, 5 minor

2024: 11 total bites — 9 major, 2 minor, 0 deaths

2023: 23 total bites — 2 deaths, 19 major, 5 minor

2022: 11 total bites — 2 deaths, 9 major, 2 minor

2021: 9 total bites — 7 major, 2 minor, 0 deaths

Brittany Clark, boyfriend, best friend stopped to swim after a long hike, officials say

Why you should care:

In June, 31-year-old Brittany Clark died after she was attacked while swimming in a river at the Little Big Econ State Forest. Officials said she was in about 3 feet of water when the alligator attacked her.

In August, a woman