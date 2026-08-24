Orlando scraps Leu Gardens master plan after neighborhood concerns

The Brief The City of Orlando announced it is no longer moving forward with its 'master plan' to renovate the Harry P. Leu Gardens. The city cited community feedback and uncertainty about Amendment 3 and future property tax revenue. FOX 35 spoke with several neighbors who were pleased with the decision to not move forward with the plan.



The City of Orlando announced Monday it would not be moving forward with planned upgrades to the Harry P. Leu Gardens. The city cited community feedback and uncertainty about future property tax revenue to help pay for it.

The "master plan" of renovations called for a multi-million dollar face lift. Plans included a children's garden, more parking, a visitor center and more. Those plans are now scrapped.

FOX 35 News first reported the planned upgrades in October 2025. Some neighbors said they were concerned about traffic increases with the 'master plan.'

City cites community feedback, financial uncertainty

What they're saying:

The City of Orlando said in a statement that while the "master plan" is on hold, infrastructure upgrades will still happen.

"After careful consideration of that feedback, the needs and priorities of the Gardens, and the uncertainty surrounding Amendment 3 and future property tax revenues, the City has decided not to move forward with the current conceptual plan and master planning process," the City of Orlando said in a statement.

"While the broader master planning process is not moving forward, the Gardens still need to be cared for and maintained every day. This includes making necessary repairs, addressing aging infrastructure, maintaining existing buildings and grounds, and making improvements that are needed to safely and responsibly operate the Gardens.

"We have heard from many residents who care deeply about the Gardens and want to ensure that any future plans reflect the character and history of the beloved Gardens. We appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share their thoughts and perspectives. We will continue to keep the community informed as decisions are made regarding the future of Leu Gardens."

Neighbors raised traffic, privacy concerns

The other side:

Ruth Hinsey bought her Rowena Gardens home from the namesake of the gardens in 1967. She's lived there ever since. She opposed the "master plan."

"Think of the parking and the influx of people that are coming and going," Hinsey said. "There’d be no privacy here."

Neighbor Paul Simon was also concerned about traffic.

"We already have enough traffic and people coming into the garden as it is, so it’s probably a good thing," Simon said.

Neighbor Briana Johnson was concerned about plans for the area right behind her backyard.

"I live approximately two houses down from the service entrance here," Johnson said. "They wanted to add a large maintenance facility closer to our backyard which is not ideal."

Johnson said she was 'pleasantly surprised' about the decision to drop plans for the upgrades.

"Obviously they want something to go in there," Johnson said. "Hopefully it’ll be something more in line with what we envisioned for the community."

What's next:

It is unclear whether plans will be brought back in the future and what those plans would call for. Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 on their November ballots.