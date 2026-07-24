Orlando Public Library moves forward with major renovation

The Brief The Orlando Public Library in downtown Orlando is getting ready to begin a major renovation project. The project will include updates to the library's first floor. Officials shared new details about the project as well as new renderings.



The downtown Orlando library is gearing up for a major renovation.

The Orange County Library System has released new details about the project planned for the Orlando Public Library.

What are the library's makeover plans?

The project will include revamping the first floor of the library with an updated entrance, more open spaces and an upgraded Children's Library.

New renderings show new lighting in the lobby and updated service desks.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Renderings of the planned renovation at the Orlando Public Library (Credit: Orlando Public Library/Borrelli Partners)

The renovation will be completed in three phases so that the library can remain open to the public.

Construction is set to begin in August, with the project expected to wrap in 18 months, according to officials.

"This renovation reflects our ongoing commitment to providing spaces that support learning, connection, creativity, and discovery," the library said.

Library system launches page for project updates

The Orange County Library System has launched a page on its website about the renovation.

Officials said they will share updates about the progress of the project on the page.

Orlando Public Library

The Orlando Public Library is located at 101 East Central Boulevard. The building was dedicated in 1966 and expanded in the 1908s.

The library currently takes up an entire city block.