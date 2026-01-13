Orlando Pride hires Caitlin Carducci as new GM and VP of soccer operations

The Brief The Orlando Pride announced its new Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Caitlin Carducci. Caitlin Carducci previously worked as general manager for the Kansas City Current. Carducci joins the team after defender Emily Sams was transferred to Angel City.



The Orlando Pride has a new leader.

Caitlin Carducci was named as the new Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager for the Orlando Pride – taking over from Haley Carter.

Caitlin Carducci has been named the Orlando Pride's Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager.

Who is Caitlin Carducci?

What we know:

Caitlin Carducci brings more than a decade of experience in U.S. Soccer and the National Women's Soccer League to her new role.

She comes to Orlando after most recently serving as the general manager for the Kansas City Current, where she worked for two seasons. During her time with the Current, Carducci helped acquire goalkeeper Lorena – who set a new NWSL single-season record with 14 shutouts in 2025 – along with 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Ally Sentnor, Orlando Pride said in a press release.

"Caitlin is a proven leader whose experience across every level of women’s soccer and history of building championship-caliber rosters set her apart," Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman, said in a released statement.

In her career, Carducci played at the collegiate level at Ashland University and served as an assistant coach at Ohio Northern University while completing her law degree. She also oversaw all professional player registration and FIFA compliance as the Manager of Member Programs for U.S. Soccer.

"I’m eager to begin this next chapter, strengthen the inclusive and ambitious culture that defines this club and help push the Pride toward new heights," Carducci said in a released statement.

The backstory:

Carducci takes over from Haley Carter, who joined The Pride ahead of its 2023 season and announced her departure from the team in November after three seasons.

Carter, a former Marine, went on to serve as the President of Soccer Operations for the Washington Spirit in Washington D.C., the team announced.

Who is Orlando Pride?

The Orlando Pride is part of the National Women's Soccer League in Orlando, Florida.

Founded in 2015, the team plays in Inter&Co Stadium and is led by Coach Seb Hines – a former English professional footballer and 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year – and Brazil-native and 2024 NWSL midfielder of the year finalist, Marta.

Carducci joins the team after The Pride made some changes to its lineup – following the semi-finals loss against Gotham FC in November. Since then, the team has traded defender Emily Sams to Angel City and acquired defender Hannah Anderson from the Chicago Stars.