Orlando police seize drugs, guns and cash in Parramore raid

The Brief Orlando police arrested two men and seized cocaine, cannabis, firearms, and nearly $900 during a drug raid in the Parramore neighborhood. The arrests followed a month-long investigation led by the department’s Bike Unit with support from SWAT and drug enforcement teams.



Two men were arrested and drugs, firearms, and cash were seized following a month-long investigation into suspected drug activity in the Parramore neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What we know:

The operation was launched by the department’s Parramore Bike Unit, with assistance from SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Division.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area, recovering:

307 grams of cannabis

15 grams of cocaine

two firearms

$898 in cash

CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

Tabias Jackson, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver and possession of cocaine.

Tabias Jackson | CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

Kjuan Brown, 34, was arrested for resisting an officer without violence. Police said additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

Kjuan Brown | CREDIT: Orlando Police Department

Officials credited the success of the investigation to proactive policing strategies aimed at addressing crime before it escalates.

