Orlando police seize drugs, guns and cash in Parramore raid
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were arrested and drugs, firearms, and cash were seized following a month-long investigation into suspected drug activity in the Parramore neighborhood, according to the Orlando Police Department.
What we know:
The operation was launched by the department’s Parramore Bike Unit, with assistance from SWAT and the Drug Enforcement Division.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area, recovering:
- 307 grams of cannabis
- 15 grams of cocaine
- two firearms
- $898 in cash
CREDIT: Orlando Police Department
Tabias Jackson, 36, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or deliver and possession of cocaine.
Tabias Jackson | CREDIT: Orlando Police Department
Kjuan Brown, 34, was arrested for resisting an officer without violence. Police said additional charges and arrests may be forthcoming.
Kjuan Brown | CREDIT: Orlando Police Department
Officials credited the success of the investigation to proactive policing strategies aimed at addressing crime before it escalates.
