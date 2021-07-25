Orlando police search for missing uncle, nephew considered 'endangered'

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for two men who are missing and considered endangered.

Harold Brown, 65, is diagnosed with dementia, and his nephew, Harold Jones, 29, is a non-verbal autistic person. Both Orlando men were reported missing on Sunday.

The two were seen leaving the Prime Outlets at 4977 International Dr. in a black Toyota Corolla with a Florida license plate GHMA31.

Brow was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Proud Army Granddad" in green lettering, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black/white converse shoes. Jones has cerebral palsy. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white stripe going across the chest, burgundy joggers, black/gray Air Force shoes.

A Silver Alert is being activated for Mr. Brown. If anyone sees the car, or the men, please contact law enforcement immediately. If you see them, please call 911.

