Orlando Police release images of possible suspect in alleged apartment attack

The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly entered a woman's apartment and attacked her.

Detectives released images of a man accused of following the woman to her Downtown Orlando apartment, entering without her consent, and then engaging in a suspected battery. The alleged incident is said to have happened on Monday, Sept. 5, around 2 a.m.

The man is described as having a tall, muscular build with a bald head and beard. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black sneakers, with a gold necklace around his neck, club bands, and an Apple Watch on his wrist. The man appears to have several tattoos on his chest and a distinct Japanese symbol on his upper left arm.

If you recognize him, please call 321-235-5300 or contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477).

