Orlando police investigating after 2 men are dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds

The Orlando Police Department is trying to figure out what led up to two men being shot early Saturday.

According to police, officers heard gunshots in the area of Westmoreland and South Street. When they arrived, they said they found multiple shell casings, but no victims.

Police say later on, they got a call that two men were dropped off at a hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds. They said when questioned, the men refused to cooperate and signed declinations to prosecute.

The incident remains under investigation.