Orlando police arrest man accused of stealing mail from apartment mailboxes

A man accused of stealing mail from mailboxes at an Orlando apartment complex was arrested last week, according to Orlando police.

Officers responded to the Aria Beach apartment complex on South Semoran Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 after receiving a report about a person stealing mail.

When officers arrived, they found Sean Cronin, 39, crouched down, stuffing mail into his hoodie, according to the police report. The officers also saw multiple open mailboxes.

Sean Cronin, 39. (Courtesy: Orlando Police Department)

Cronin told officers he was "picking up all the mail" at the apartments, according to the police report. However, Cronin was not wearing a postal worker uniform, nor did he have a mail truck, the report said.

Police searched Cronin and found mail—envelopes and packages—stuffed inside his hoodie and a blue backpack he was carrying, according to the report. They also found a set of pliers in the backpack, police said.

The bicycle Cronin was riding at the time of his arrest had been reported stolen, according to police.

Cronin told police he steals mail to sell the items for drugs, according to the police report.

Cronin was arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail. He is facing several charges, including petit theft, mail theft, loitering or prowling, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and possession of unlawful personal identification information of another person.