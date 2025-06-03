Orlando parking meter scam: 200 fake QR codes found downtown

The Brief Scammers are placing fake QR code stickers on Orlando parking meters to steal financial data. Authorities are urging drivers to inspect meters and use official apps or websites for payment. Police are investigating and removing fraudulent codes while warning the public to stay alert.



Scammers are targeting parking meters in downtown Orlando by placing fraudulent QR code stickers over legitimate ones, police said Sunday.

What we know:

Scammers in downtown Orlando are placing fake QR code stickers on parking meters, redirecting users to fraudulent websites.

Once victims scan the QR codes and input personal and financial information, that data is compromised. The scheme has been discovered at several locations, including on Orange Avenue, prompting a warning from the Orlando Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how many meters have been affected or how long the scam has been operating. It’s also unclear whether any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made. Officials have not specified the total number of victims or the financial impact to date.

The backstory:

QR code scams have become more common in recent years, as touchless payment options have grown. In this case, ParkMobile, a widely used digital parking app, is being spoofed. Scammers are exploiting public trust in digital payments by placing lookalike stickers on city parking meters.

Big picture view:

This scam highlights broader concerns about digital payment security and the vulnerabilities associated with QR codes in public spaces. Local officials are working to remove fraudulent stickers and alert the public, while urging extra vigilance with any digital transaction involving financial data.

What they're saying:

The scheme tricks drivers into scanning a fake code that redirects them to a bogus website, where victims unknowingly enter personal and financial information. Once submitted, scammers can access sensitive data, according to the Orlando Police Department.

"It's important that our users are always vigilant regarding financial information, and this includes using any digital parking provider to pay for parking," ParkMobile said in a statement to FOX 35. "If users have concerns or something doesn't look right, do not use the QR code and go directly into the ParkMobile app and enter the zone number, or contact ParkMobile or the other payment providers directly."

What you can do:

To avoid falling victim, authorities recommend checking meters closely for signs of tampering and using trusted methods — such as the official app or website — to pay for parking. Suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the Orlando Police Department.

