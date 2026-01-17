Orlando parade, events honoring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Brief Orlando will host a vigil, parade and day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Events run from Jan. 11–19, including a downtown parade and interfaith celebration. Volunteers are needed to help pack 1 million meals for the community on MLK Day.



Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission announced a series of events to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King, focusing on service, equality, justice, and inclusion.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year being Jan. 19.

Timeline:

The annual Downtown Orlando Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. The parade is hosted by the Southwest Orlando Jaycees in partnership with the City of Orlando and the Mayor’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Events conclude Monday, Jan. 19, with a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The city is partnering with U.S. Hunger, with sponsorship from Kroger Foods, to host a large-scale food-packing event aimed at assembling 1 million meals for residents in need across the Orlando area. Organizers are seeking up to 5,000 volunteers, with multiple shifts available throughout the day.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

More information and volunteer registration details are available at orlando.gov/dayofservice.