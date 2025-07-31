Orlando marks 150th birthday with day of service, celebration

The Brief Orlando turned 150 and celebrated with citywide volunteer efforts. Residents packed food, cleaned parks, and made care kits for veterans. Leaders used the day to reflect on the past and invest in the city’s future.



The City Beautiful turned 150 on Thursday, and residents across Orlando marked the milestone with a day of celebration and service.

What we know:

Orlando celebrated its 150th birthday on Wednesday with citywide events focused on community service. City leaders organized volunteer opportunities across districts, including park cleanups, food packing for families in need, and the assembly of care kits for local veterans.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The sesquicentennial celebration was designed to honor the city’s past while investing in its future through acts of service.

What we don't know:

Details on how many residents participated or how many care packages were ultimately distributed have not been released. It’s also unclear if this annual tradition of service will continue in the years ahead as part of a lasting tribute to the city’s milestone.

The backstory:

Nicknamed "The City Beautiful," Orlando was incorporated in 1875. Over the past century and a half, the city has grown from a small settlement into a major metropolitan hub, known globally for its tourism industry and diverse population. The 150th anniversary presented an opportunity to reflect on that transformation and engage the community in meaningful ways.

Big picture view:

Beyond celebration, the city used its birthday to emphasize civic responsibility and social support. By prioritizing service, Orlando sent a message about the values it hopes to uphold for the next 150 years — community, gratitude, and shared growth. The focus on veterans, families in need, and public spaces illustrated a commitment to inclusivity and stewardship.

What they're saying:

City leaders hosted community service events across various districts in honor of Orlando’s sesquicentennial, encouraging residents to give back while celebrating the city’s rich history and future.

"So it’s official! The City of Orlando is 150 years old today," said Mayor Buddy Dyer. "How about that!?

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS



"One-hundred-fifty years is a milestone in this city," said Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart, Dist. 3. "It gives us a chance to look back and look forward to where our city wants to go."

City leaders hosted a day of service in their districts.

"For me, being able to move the district forward, the city, the plans, it's amazing," said Orlando Commissioner Shan Rose, Dist. 5. "I enjoy every minute of it, the good times, the bad times."