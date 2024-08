One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County on Thursday night, troopers said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said the 32-year-old Orlando man was driving a GMC Sierra southbound on SR 417 near mile marker 40 when he – for "unknown reasons" – ran off the road and struck a tree.

He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.