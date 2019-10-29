Orlando Magic sets completion date for entertainment complex

article

The Orlando Magic has submitted updated plans to the City of Orlando for its entertainment complex.

The complex will sit just north of the Amway Center on Church Street. Plans include a hotel, office building, residential building, entertainment venue and retail space, all situated around a gathering plaza.

The updated plans flip the location of the hotel and office towers, add 50 rooms to the 300-room hotel and add 220,000 square feet of retail to the already planned 420,000 square feet. In addition to the expansion of the project, a rideshare pick-up/drop-off area has been added to the plans.

“We are designing our project to seamlessly connect to our neighborhoods and communities and exploring with community stakeholders and leaders the creation of an integrated district which will substantially enhance the underlying social infrastructure of the area,” said Joel Glass, Chief Communications Officer, Orlando Magic.

The project will be built in one phase, expected completion is the end of 2022.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 at 5 p.m. for more information.