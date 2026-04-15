Orlando Magic lose to Philadelphia 76ers: What happens next?

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The Brief The Orlando Magic lost to the Philadelphia 76ers, 109-97, during Wednesday's play-in game. That means the Magic will host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in a must-win game if they want to make the playoffs.



The Orlando Magic have one more shot to make the playoffs on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Magic lost Wednesday night, 109-97, to the Philadelphia 76ers. That forces the Magic to host the Hornets at home, a must-win game to move on to the playoffs.

If the Magic loses, they're done for the season.

If the Magic wins, they go on to play the Detroit Pistons.

When does Friday's game start? Are tickets still available?

Friday night's game starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando. As of Wednesday night, tickets were still available, starting at $35.