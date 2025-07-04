Orlando JetBlue flight deplaned after going off runway, officials say

The Brief A JetBlue flight departing from Orlando ran off the runway on Friday morning. Officials say a possible mechanical issue caused the front nose gear of the aircraft to go off the taxiway and into the grass. No one was injured during the incident, and the passengers were safely deplaned.



A JetBlue flight departing from Orlando was deplaned on Friday morning after the aircraft went off the taxiway and into the grass, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, JetBlue said its flight 488 from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Worcester, Massachusetts was deplaned.

Officials say the plane was preparing for departure when the front nose gear of the aircraft went off the taxiway and into the grass. MCO says this was due to a possible mechanical issue,

JetBlue leaders say no one was injured during the incident.

The passengers on the plane were safely deplaned and transported by bus back to the terminal, authorities say.

What they're saying:

"At JetBlue, safety is our highest priority," JetBlue officials said. "We are conducting a thorough investigation and will work closely with the appropriate authorities to determine the cause of the incident."

What we don't know:

At this time, officials have not yet said what possible mechanical issue could have caused the plane to go off the taxiway or how many passengers were on the plane at the time of the incident.

FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.