Orlando extends free downtown parking program for 2026

The city of Orlando is extending its free downtown parking initiative for another year.

The program, Park DTO, offers up to two hours of free parking at participating downtown Orlando locations through the ParkMobile app.

Residents and visitors can use the app to access codes for free parking. Previously, the code limit was 12 per account. But along with extending the program, the city has also increased the number of free parking codes to 16 per account.

The program was launched in 2023 to encourage more people to visit downtown and spend money at local businesses.

"Last year, downtown Orlando celebrated nearly 30 new business openings, further cementing its reputation as a vibrant hub for dining, entertainment, and unique experiences," the city said in a news release. "Programs like Park DTO play a pivotal role in supporting the success of local businesses by making it easier for customers to access the heart of the city."

Park DTO is set to run until Dec. 31, or until allocated funds for the program are expended, according to the city.