Orlando community mourns Colorado Club Q victims: 'Love will win again'

People in Orlando gathered outside the Pulse Memorial to reflect and mourn those who lost their lives in Colorado.

For the Orlando community, Saturday's shooting at Club Q in Colorado hits close to home. A gunman entered the LGBTQ+ bar and killed at least five people. Many are thinking back to six years ago when 49 innocent lives were taken at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

"I think there's something to be said about waking up again in the morning and hearing the news of another mass tragedy at an LGBTQIA nightclub," said Blue Star as an ambulance zoomed past the Pulse Memorial ."Ironically as first responders pass us here at Pulse, those become triggers for the community, our survivors and 49 family members."



A crowd gathered at the Pulse memorial Sunday to mourn and reflect.

"I’m sick of being here," said one of the speakers. "I’m sick of talking about the same stuff and nothing changing."

Pulse Survivor Orlando Torres is frustrated and heartbroken.

"We’re all human beings why go after people for their skin or sexual orientation?" said Torres. "Live at let live. There should be no hate."

People signed a banner outside the Pulse Memorial with heartfelt words, like 'love always wins'. The banner will be sent to Colorado to show that the Orlando community stands with them.



"I think getting these messages and seeing these vigils being held all across the country shows them that they’re not alone," said Barbara Poma of the onePULSE Foundation.