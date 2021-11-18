Orlando barber shop rebuilding after devastating fire

After a devastating fire, J. Henry, owner of J. Henry’s Barber Shop, is cutting hair once again.

Thanks to Henry’s friend Paul James, customers can find him at another shop for now. Henry also told FOX 35 that his barbers are back to work too.

"[Paul James] gave me an opportunity to come and work at his salon here at 410 South Parramore," Henry said. "Two of my barbers, Lee Garner and Leeroy Owens work right down the street at Parramore Styles Barbershop."

Though losing the shop he had for nearly three decades hurts, Henry said that he is looking forward to the future. As hopeful as ever, the barber is living by his father’s words.

"Next is always greater than now," he said. "And when he tells me that, I listen and I love him so much for that because it keeps me strong."

J. Henry’s Barbershop has been a staple in the Parramore community. As he looks for a new place to open up shop, Parramore is where he wants to stay.

The community is organizing a fundraiser on Monday to make that happen. It will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

People can also help by donating to a GoFundMe for the barbershop at Fundraiser by John Henry: Assistance for J. Henry’s Barbershop.

