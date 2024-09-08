Teen dies days after shooting at Orlando-area apartment complex off Americana Boulevard

Stream FOX 35 News

The victim of a shooting last week at an Orlando-area apartment complex has died.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the complex on Americana Boulevard on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., where they found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Arthy Sony Cetoute, was transported to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries on Saturday, according to authorities. The investigation is active and ongoing, with detectives working on all leads. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).