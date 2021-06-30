Organization helps Orlando family prepare for hurricane season

article

The Williams family has owned their Richmond Heights home for nearly 70 years. Its been passed down from generation to generation.

"We’re going to keep it in the family," Terry Williams said. "Somebody is going to inherit it, keep it in the family

Rebuilding Together of Central Florida is helping the family do that. The home was badly damaged during Hurricane Irma four years ago.

Last year, the organization replaced the roof. Now, they’re back to get the home ready for this hurricane season by doing some painting, re-sealing and yard work.

There were about 20 volunteers to help do the work, including Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioner Bakari Burns.

This is the first big volunteer project Rebuilding Together of Central Florida has done since the pandemic began.

"We’re making sure that homes are water tight and safe from storm season because if we can prevent that water from coming in, we can prevent mold and other interior damages," Rebuilding Together of Central Florida Executive Director Abby Lemay said.

The Williams family had to qualify to get help from Rebuilding Together.

The organization helps moderate to low-income families who make 80 percent or less than the area median income.

"I’m very happy that all of this is being done because financially it would take a strain on us because, like I said, we are both seniors now," Williams said. "Whatever they do is fine with me. I’m just very, very happy."