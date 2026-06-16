Orange County votes unanimously to keep red light cameras for 10 years

The Brief The Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a 10-year contract extension keeping its red light camera network active through a new tech vendor, Modaxo. The deal, which carries a $38.7 million spending cap, maintains 57 cameras across 35 intersections and allows for potential future grid expansions. While the system generated nearly 80,000 tickets and brought a $5 million cut to the county between 2024 and 2025, local drivers remain heavily divided over the accuracy and fairness of the automated citations.



Red light cameras will continue to capture and ticket drivers breaking the rules across Orange County for at least the next decade, following a unanimous vote by local leaders Tuesday.

During a June 16 commission meeting, county leaders approved a 10-year contract extension, citing both traffic safety improvements and a substantial boost to the county's bottom line.

"All in favor, let it be known by saying aye. Opposed, no," commissioners signaled during the vote. "Motion passes, and it is unanimous," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed.

How does this deal affect Orange County?

Orange County currently operates 57 red light cameras positioned at 35 different intersections throughout the region.

County leaders' unanimous decision ensures that the cameras will remain active, but now a new vendor will be running the technology behind the lenses.

Under the newly approved agreement, the county is cutting ties with its previous vendor and awarding the long-term contract to a company called Modaxo. County officials told FOX 35 that the transition will allow them to maintain uninterrupted operations while potentially positioning the county to expand the camera network to even more high-traffic intersections down the road.

"The awarding of the contract to Modaxo allows Orange County to continue its commitment of providing safer intersections through automated enforcement," county staff said in a statement to FOX 35.

The cameras are locked in to stay active for the next 10 years, provided that the total operational cost over the lifespan of the deal does not exceed a $38.7 million cap.

How active are the cameras?

While local leaders emphasize that the primary goal of automated enforcement is intersection safety, the program serves as a massive revenue generator for both local and state government channels.

According to data analyzed by FOX 35, the numbers show just how active these cameras are:

The violations: Between 2024 and 2025, the system automatically caught and issued nearly 80,000 red light tickets to drivers.

The revenue split: The millions of dollars collected from those citations are split between the technology vendor, the state, and the local municipality.

The county's cut: From that single-year batch of tickets, Orange County took home a net cut of $5 million.

Local drivers give mixed reactions

What they're saying:

While commissioners are aligned on the extension, Central Florida drivers remain divided on whether the automated ticketing systems actually protect the public or simply act as a corporate "speed trap" mechanism.

For some commuters, the flashing cameras help drivers remain cautious – forcing drivers to think twice before speeding through a changing yellow light.

"I definitely keep a better eye before I try to get through it," Orange County driver Jeanine Drew told FOX 35. "So yeah, I think they work."

However, other motorists question the technology's accuracy – arguing that the automated systems lack human nuance and often penalize safe drivers who are forced to make split-second decisions to avoid being rear-ended.

"I don't think they're very accurate," resident Gina Gorman argued. "I think if you're driving, and you can't exactly stop completely, they're going to nail you either way."

What's next:

Drivers will not experience any gaps in enforcement during the vendor transition. The existing 57 cameras will remain fully operational as Modaxo assumes control of the network and begins evaluating future intersection expansions.