Orange County students head back to class for face-to-face learning on Friday

article

Orange County students who chose face-to-face instruction head back to the classroom on Friday. School officials say there are many new safety measures in place to make the environment as safe as possible for students and employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of 212,000 students in Orange County Public Schools, only 30-percent will be going back to in-person learning.

Constant sanitation measures will be in place. Custodians will use electrostatic sprayers to sanitize the common areas and clean between school bells.

All students and staff will be required to wear a face mask and desks will be outfitted with plastic shields.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins says they've done everything they can.

“Do we have a 100% guarantee that there will not be a single case? Absolutely not. Chances are, those entering the school may be COVID-positive and not even know it.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Orange County prepares school buses with new safety measures

As students head back to class, educators agree that students need to know why they are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

If a child is diagnosed with COVID-19 or is placed in quarantine, those students will be required to quarantine and will be able to attend virtual school on OCPS LaunchEd at Home until they are able to return to the classroom. If one or more positive cases show up, quarantine for the exposed students and teachers will be required. Schools will follow the recommended CDC guidelines including contact tracing and notifying any impacted people immediately.

School officials say while parents should have already submitted their student’s learning choice, if they need to switch, they’re asked to call the school. The district is also recommending that families check temperatures daily before students depart for school.