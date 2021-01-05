Orange County Sheriff's Office announces new policy regarding body camera video

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) announced on Tuesday that they have created a new policy for the release of video recording in critical incidents.

They said the new policy was formed after hearing recommendations from the OCSO Citizens Advisory Committee and consulting with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Chiefs of all Orange County law enforcement agencies.

The new policy is, according to the Sheriff's Office is:

"When members of the agency are involved in a critical incident that is being investigated by an outside agency, such as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, related body worn camera video shall be released upon notification from the outside entity that all initial interviews are complete. The public release of the video recordings in these circumstances shall occur no more than 30 days after the date of the incident, unless the Sheriff or Sheriff’s designee determines there are extraordinary circumstances which dictate that the release of the video be delayed. If a video cannot be released within 30 days the reason for the delay will be disclosed."

They also said that the policy balances the interest of protecting active investigations while facilitating the Orange County Sheriff's Office commitment to transparency.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.